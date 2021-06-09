(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Beyond Brexit weekly newsletter, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Talks between Britain and the European Union aimed at defusing a growing row over Northern Ireland ended without a breakthrough, U.K. Brexit Minister David Frost said.

The two sides still need to find a “pragmatic” solution that helps to unblock trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Frost said in a pooled broadcast interview after talks with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday. Frost warned that Britain has a range of options at its disposal if no agreement is reached.

At issue is whether Prime Minster Boris Johnson is backsliding from a legally binding agreement he made less than two years ago to secure the U.K.’s orderly withdrawal from the bloc: in a bid to avoid customs checks on the island of Ireland, Johnson agreed to put a trade border in the Irish Sea. As a result, goods reaching Northern Ireland from the U.K. now have to comply with a different set of health and safety checks stipulated by the EU.

The U.K. government says it underestimated the disruption its decision would wreak on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. With supplies of food and medicines to the province roiled, it has attacked the EU for being legalistic and inflexible, and sought to delay implementing parts of the accord. The bloc has threatened retaliation if Britain continues in this way.

Tensions are set to grow in coming days. A grace period allowing traders in the rest of the U.K. to continue selling certain goods in Northern Ireland is set to expire on June 30. After that, some processed meat products such as sausages will be banned from sale because the EU rules have no provision for certifying that they are safe to eat.

Frost is now heading to this week’s Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, southwest England, to support Johnson, who is set to come under pressure from U.S. President Joe Biden and EU leaders.

Johnson is due to hold discussions with Biden and EU leaders on the sidelines of the summit in Cornwall, England, and Frost’s presence suggests that Johnson is preparing to mount a stiff defense of his position if necessary. The Times newspaper reported this week that Biden will warn Johnson not to renege on the deal, while several senior U.S. politicians have previously said that Britain can forget a trade if the Brexit pact is broken.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.