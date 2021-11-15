(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is expanding its Covid-19 booster program to younger people as the country seeks to head off another wave of infections this winter.

A third vaccine dose will be available to people aged 40 to 49 starting six months after their second shot, the government said Monday. Previously, only those over 50 and other vulnerable groups were eligible. So far, more than 12 million people have received a third inoculation.

The government is also recommending a second shot of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds, to be given at least 12 weeks after the initial dose. The adult booster shots will be from either Pfizer or Moderna Inc.

The new measures mark a significant expansion in Britain’s action plan, which is focused on booster vaccinations, flu shots and the test-and-trace system. The country has been battling a Covid resurgence for months, fueled by the delta variant and increasing infection levels among children and younger adults. Scientists hope that giving boosters to more people will lower transmission rates.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has previously warned that if the National Health Service risks being overwhelmed by cases, the government will implement several contingency measures. They include mandatory vaccine certification in certain venues, legally requiring face coverings in some settings and asking people to work from home if they can.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.