The U.K. is expanding its vaccination program in a signal the country is on track to meet its targets in fighting Covid-19.

About 1.7 million people aged 56 to 59 are being invited to book an inoculation, the National Health Service said on Sunday. More than 80% of people between 65 and 69 took up the offer. Those aged 50 to 55 are set to be invited shortly.

The government plans to offer a first dose to everyone over 50 by the middle of April, extending to all adults by the end of July.

The U.K. is way ahead of the rest of Europe in inoculating residents against coronavirus, with more than 22 million doses administered so far, according to data collected by Bloomberg News and Johns Hopkins University.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out a plan to re-open the economy in phases, starting with schools from Monday. With restrictions beginning to lift, some professionals, including teachers and retail workers, had argued that they should be next in line to receive their vaccine. Still, the government reiterated last month people will be prioritized by age group.

