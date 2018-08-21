(Bloomberg) -- Decades of high house-price inflation have put ownership beyond reach for many in the U.K., according to Bloomberg Economics. Home-ownership rates have plunged by 9.9 percentage points since 2007, falling to 63.4 percent in 2016, a level last seen in the mid-1980s when Margaret Thatcher espoused the merits of a property-owning democracy. That puts Britain behind France, which, at 64.9 percent, has seen a steady increase over the past decade.

To contact the staff on this story: Niraj Shah (Economist) in London at nshah185@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net, Sheldon Reback

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.