(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended furlough payments to employees of shuttered companies until the end of March as he sought to provide certainty to the country’s coronavirus-ravaged economy.

Government payments of 80% of wages for workers at companies forced to close because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions will continue after the end of the partial English lockdown on Dec. 2, Sunak told the House of Commons on Thursday.

It marks a stunning reversal from Sunak who had for weeks argued the program should end on Oct. 31 in order for new, less-generous measures to focus on supporting “viable” jobs in which employees were able to return to work.

The extension means a program that was originally intended to last three months will instead endure for more than a year, an indication of the way the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the U.K. economy.

It’s the fifth time in six weeks the chancellor has announced major changes to job support as a second wave of the virus takes grip on the U.K., exceeding even the worst projections of government scientists. Health authorities reported another 492 deaths on Wednesday.

