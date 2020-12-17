(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will extend a package of measures aimed at helping businesses and workers through the pandemic, with support for wages and loans to firms at risk of collapse.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced the measures to extend the business loans and furlough wage support programs in a series of statements to Parliament. He said he will set out the government’s tax and spending plans at a budget on March 3 next year.

The budget “will deliver the next phase of our plan to support our recovery from coronavirus and protect jobs,” Sunak wrote on Twitter. Forecasts for the economic outlook from the Office for Budget Responsibility will be published at the same time, the Treasury said.

