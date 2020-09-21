(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is on course for 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day by mid-October if urgent measures are not taken to prevent the spread of the disease, the government’s chief scientific adviser said.

“Cases are increasing, hospitalizations are following. Deaths unfortunately will follow that, and there’s the potential for this to move very fast,” Patrick Vallance warned in a live TV broadcast on Monday.

The government’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty, sitting alongside him, said the U.K. needed to take Covid-19 “very seriously” for the next six months as the country enters the more dangerous autumn and winter months. He said there was no evidence the virus is milder now than it was in the spring.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is widely expected to set out further restrictions on Tuesday, although Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government wants to avoid a second national lockdown on the scale of that in March.

Ministers are trying to strike a balance between stamping down on the pandemic and avoiding a full lockdown that would snuff out the recovery after the economy plunged into its deepest recession for more than 100 years.

