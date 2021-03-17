(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is facing a significant cut in the supply of vaccines from March 29, officials have said.

The shortage will mean medics have to focus on providing second doses to people who have already been vaccinated, potentially slowing the government’s efforts to spread immunizations across the adult population.

The cut in supply is a result of reductions in “national inbound vaccines,” NHS headquarters said in a letter to local health service groups. The supply cut is expected to last for four weeks from March 29.

On Wednesday, officials announced that more than 25 million people -- almost half the adult population -- have been given at least one shot of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca Plc vaccines.

