(Bloomberg) -- U.K. manufacturing extended its longest slump since 2009 in September, even as firms restarted their Brexit preparations ahead of the nation’s new exit date.

While the pace of the contraction slowed, measures of new orders and output continued to fall, while employment dropped at the fastest pace in more-than five years, IHS Markit said Monday.

The overall decline came despite firms boosting stockpiles as the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline approaches, actions that boosted the sector earlier in the year.

Key Insights

Markit’s index edged up to 48.3, from 47.4 in August. The median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a small decline

The five-month run below the 50 level that separates growth from contraction is the longest since mid-2009

New orders in the domestic market were particularly weak, Markit said. There were also reports that foreign demand was hurt by “Brexit uncertainty and clients routing supply chains away from the U.K.”

Manufacturing employment fell at the faster pace since February 2013, while business optimism remained subdued

Input buying increased in the month, while pre-production stock levels rose for the first time in five months

Get More

Figures published Monday showed the U.K. economy experienced major distortions in the second quarter after firms ran down stockpiled goods from the run-up to the original March 29 Brexit deadline

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to leave the European Union with or without a deal on a transition on Oct. 31, even though Parliament has legislated to force a delay if no deal is reached

Markit is due to publish similar indexes for the U.K.’s construction and dominant services sector later this week

