(Bloomberg) -- British factories are agreeing larger-than-usual pay settlements in an effort to retain workers against a backdrop of mounting skills shortages.

Make UK, a manufacturing lobby group, revealed that almost half the pay settlements agreed in the three months to November were 3% or more and about one in seven was at least 4%.

Companywide pay deals have tended to be around 2% in the past but this year was “unusual.” Almost one in 10 settlements was above 5% and one manufacturer raised pay by 14%. Last year, the largest deal was 5.8%.

U.K. companies are under pressure to raise wages, with inflation surging, job vacancies at record highs and over half a million people missing from the workforce since the pandemic. The overall participation gap -- the number of people who might have been available to work had the pandemic not happened -– is closer to a million.

The risk of a wage-price spiral is ringing alarm bells at the Bank of England, where policy makers raised interest rates from a record low in December and are expected to deliver further hikes this year.

Manufacturers have an even more acute problem than other sectors, as the unemployment rate is below the national average at just 2.8%. The industry, which accounts for a 10th of the U.K. economy, expanded a robust 1.1% in November, official figures last week showed.

With inflation forecast to top 6% in April, workers face a real-terms cut in wages this year unless they can secure substantially higher pay increases than normal. The coming months will be key as most settlements are agreed in January and April.

A spokesman for Make UK said the next quarterly pay bulletin was likely to show even bigger wage rises as inflation was just 4.2% when the latest survey closed, but is expected to hover close to 6% for the next few months.

Make UK surveyed 152 companies with 10,000 employees, two-fifths of which had agreed a pay deal and 45% were still in negotiations. Others chose to defer their discussions until later.

Employers are having to balance the cost of a 6.6% increase in the minimum wage and a 1.25 percentage point tax rise on wages against pressure to reward staff after pay freezes last year and the need to retain talent.

