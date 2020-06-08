(Bloomberg) --

Britons stuck at home in the lockdown, particularly children, are watching more television. They’re also having more accidents.

Insurance claims for smashed TV screens were up 718% in April and May from the same period a year earlier, according to Prominence Support, a cover provider. Claims to repair or replace home appliances overall shot up by more than half.

The U.K. has been under lockdown since March 23, forcing people to either work from home or stop working all together. Restrictions are now slowly being relaxed, but it will likely be months before schools and offices fully reopen.

“The high level of claims made for smashed screens has, not surprisingly, coincided with kids being off school and parents trying to remote work,” said Lorraine Taylor, a claims manager. “Accidents will happen and no one is to blame. It’s impossible to supervise young, school-age kids all day.”

