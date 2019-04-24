(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. financial watchdog will consider publishing more information about its investigations online, it said in a report Wednesday, in a possible change to its current approach of only disclosing its probes in “limited circumstances.”

A call for all firms to be named once they’re under investigation was made as part of a recent consultation on enforcement, FCA said in the report Another respondent to the same consultation said the FCA shouldn’t anonymize warning notice statements

“We recognize that consumers will be interested in certain ongoing investigations,” the FCA said in the report. “We will consider whether we could provide information on our website about investigations.”

Currently there are only “limited circumstances” where the regulator discloses that it’s looking into a firm, “because opening an investigation does not mean that someone has committed misconduct,” FCA said in its report Wednesday.

Any changes to FCA’s policy on publicity will need to be separately consulted on, the regulator said.

