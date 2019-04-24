Apr 24, 2019
U.K. FCA Considers Publishing More Details on Investigations
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. financial watchdog will consider publishing more information about its investigations online, it said in a report Wednesday, in a possible change to its current approach of only disclosing its probes in “limited circumstances.”
- A call for all firms to be named once they’re under investigation was made as part of a recent consultation on enforcement, FCA said in the report
- Another respondent to the same consultation said the FCA shouldn’t anonymize warning notice statements
- “We recognize that consumers will be interested in certain ongoing investigations,” the FCA said in the report. “We will consider whether we could provide information on our website about investigations.”
- Currently there are only “limited circumstances” where the regulator discloses that it’s looking into a firm, “because opening an investigation does not mean that someone has committed misconduct,” FCA said in its report Wednesday.
- Any changes to FCA’s policy on publicity will need to be separately consulted on, the regulator said.
To contact the reporter on this story: Kaye Wiggins in London at kwiggins4@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Christopher Elser
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.