(Bloomberg) -- Banks want to raise the limit on U.K. contactless payments to 100 pounds ($137), potentially one of the first divergences from European Union standards, the Times reported.

UK Finance, an industry body, and card processing networks have pitched the idea to the Treasury, according to the Times. The move would also require approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, it added.

The proposed limit is more than double the existing cap of 45 pounds, the maximum allowed under EU-wide rules. The U.K. is at the start of forging a new relationship with the bloc after clinching an historic trade deal in late December.

Concerns about the spread of Covid-19 have prompted U.K. stores and consumers to increasingly prefer contactless forms of payment. The limit has already been raised once this year, from 30 pounds in April, as part of the financial industry’s response to the pandemic.

According to the Bank of England, 71% of respondents in a July survey were using less cash compared with before the pandemic. That’s even though the risk of catching Covid-19 through using banknotes is low, the central bank said.

