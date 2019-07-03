(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s financial services regulator is proposing a ban on retail sales of derivatives tied to some crypto-assets, as it seeks to clamp down on risky financial products.

The Financial Conduct Authority estimates the benefit to retail consumers from banning such products to be around 75 million pounds ($94 million) to 234.3 million pounds a year, according to a statement on Wednesday. Retail investors in the U.K. are able to speculate on cryptocurrencies through complex derivatives known as contracts for difference, or CFDs. Largely banned in the U.S. and under increasing scrutiny in Europe, these instruments allow amateur traders to make risky bets on assets without owning them.

“Most consumers cannot reliably value derivatives based on unregulated crypto-assets,” said Christopher Woolard, Executive Director of Strategy & Competition at the FCA. “Prices are extremely volatile and as we have seen globally, financial crime in crypto-asset markets can lead to sudden and unexpected losses.”

Scams involving cryptocurrencies and foreign exchange boomed last year, losing British investors more than 27 million pounds, according to U.K. regulators who told consumers to watch out for online trading platforms offering get-rich-quick schemes. Most of these cases involved a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and other tokens, with 1,500 reports resulting in a total loss of more than 22 million pounds, according to the regulators.

