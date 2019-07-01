(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. called on the financial services industry to lead the way on boosting sustainable investment and funding to spur action on climate change.

The U.K. Treasury released a Green Finance Strategy aiming to lift investment in sustainable infrastructure and pressure companies to disclose the risks they face due to environmental issues. Regulators will look at mandatory disclosures as an option.

The plan is drawn up to complement the government’s change targets and is released just days after the U.K. became the first major industrialized nation to put into law a target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

Pressure has been mounting on businesses to detail the climate impact of their investments. In May, BP Plc investors voted in favor of the oil major reporting in detail about how its investments are compatible with the 2015 Paris climate accord.

“Climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy will transform financial services markets," said Andrew Bailey, chief executive officer of the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority. “This brings unprecedented challenges for us in mitigating risks and enabling positive changes.”

As part of the plan the government intends to jointly fund the Green Finance Institute with the City of London to build the U.K.’s reputation as a hub for sustainable investing. Separately a 5 million-pound ($6.3 million) Green Home Finance Fund will promote green mortgages and encourage homeowners to retrofit their homes to make them more efficient.

“By investing more in sustainable projects it can not only protect our environment, but also help establish London as the pre-eminent international center for green finance,” said John Glen, city minister and economic secretary to the Treasury.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeremy Hodges in London at jhodges17@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Reed Landberg at landberg@bloomberg.net, Rob Verdonck

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.