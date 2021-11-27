(Bloomberg) -- The U.K has confirmed two cases of the new Covid-19 strain omicron, Health Minister Sajid Javid said.

“The two cases are linked and there is a connection with travel to southern Africa,” Javid said on Twitter.

The U.K. will add four more southern African countries -- Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola -- to its travel “red list” effective 4 a.m. local time on Sunday, he said. People returning from red-list countries face a mandatory 10-day quarantine at a managed hotel at their own expense.

The two individuals and their households -- one in Chelmsford and one in Nottingham -- are self-isolating, and contact tracing is ongoing, according to the U.K. Health Security Agency. All involved will be re-tested.

Ten African countries are now on the U.K.’s red list. The HSA is following up on recent arrivals from the countries, it said in a release.

Flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe were suspended from midday on Friday.

