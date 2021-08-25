(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s Financial Reporting Council fined Ernst & Young and its partner Mark Harvey for its audit failings of bus and train operator Stagecoach group Plc in 2017.

The accounting firm was fined 3.5 million pounds ($4.8 million), reduced for mitigating circumstances to 2.205 million pounds,, the FRC said in an statement. Harvey received a 100,000 pounds fine and a severe reprimand. It was not immediately clear from the statement if Harvey has left EY.

“The audit failings in this case were extensive and related to a number of fundamental auditing standards,” Claudia Mortimore, the FRC’s Deputy Executive Counsel, said in the statement

Ernst & Young is already under fire over its audit of Wirecard AG in Germany. The U.K. government has pledged to improve the quality of audits done by EY and its peers following a series of past scandals, including the 2016 collapse of the shop chain BHS, whose auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was subsequently fined more than 6 million pounds in the case.

“We have cooperated with the FRC throughout their investigation, take their findings very seriously and have worked hard to rectify the issues identified,” EY said in a statement. The firm added that no findings were raised in the FRC’s review of our most recent audit of the company for 2020.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.