The U.K. has fined just three people for breaking quarantine rules brought in seven weeks ago in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“What we continue to see is a high level of compliance,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, told reporters on Monday after giving details of the fines.

People entering the U.K. from countries subject to the rules are allowed to travel to their accommodation, but must then self-isolate there for two weeks. They face a fine of 100 pounds ($129) if they fail to provide contact details at the border, and 1,000 pounds if they break quarantine.

Slack said the fines issued were for failure to provide contact information. Separately, the National Police Chiefs’ Council said just one fine had been issued to a person not-self-isolating after arriving.

“Spot checks have been part of the approach to enforcement of the health measures at the border from the outset,” Slack said. “Those are continuing.”

Slack was speaking after the U.K. imposed quarantine rules over the weekend on arrivals from Spain, following a rise in coronavirus cases there.

