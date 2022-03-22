(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s National Lottery operator Camelot U.K. Lotteries Ltd. was penalized by the country’s gambling watchdog after it told ticket winners they’d actually lost.

The company was fined 3.15 million pounds ($4.2 million) for a slew of hiccups that included informing as many as 20,000 players that their winning ticket was a non-winner between November 2016 to September 2020, the Gambling Commission said in a statement Tuesday.

The app would also send marketing messages to users who had self-excluded or been identified by Camelot as showing signs of gambling harm -- when none of the players in question were even permitted to buy a lottery ticket through the app. There was also more than 22,000 cases of players being charged for two tickets when they had bought one.

The fine comes after Camelot lost the license to run the national lottery to a Czech operator controlled by billionaire Karel Komarek earlier this month. Camelot has run the National Lottery since it started in 1994.

