World May Soon See Glut of Vaccines (5:35 a.m. HK)

After racing to build capacity and meet once seemingly insatiable orders for Covid-19 shots, the global vaccine industry is facing waning demand as many late-to-market producers fight over a slowing market.

The trend is poised to rein in the blockbuster sales that global pharmaceutical giants from Pfizer Inc. to AstraZeneca Plc saw at the peak of the pandemic. It also stands to create new problems for local manufacturers from India to Indonesia that built mammoth capacity to make shots but are now grappling with excess supply.

Even as boosters are likely to keep demand alive for Covid inoculations worldwide, the desperate shortages that existed for much of last year have waned. Instead, in a dramatic reversal, the possibility of a global glut is now looking more likely.

U.K. to Issue Fines to Officials for Parties (5:30 a.m. HK)

London’s Metropolitan Police are set to issue at least 20 fines to government officials close to the prime minister who broke U.K. lockdown rules, according to a person familiar with their thinking.

The first batch of fines are expected to be levied as soon as Tuesday, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing police business. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unlikely to be touched by Tuesday’s tranche of fines, the person said. Some people may face more than one fine, they said.

U.S. Workers Back in Office Rose in Week (4:30 a.m. HK)

Workers who went to the office in 10 of the largest U.S. business districts rose to 40% of pre-Covid-19 levels in the week ended March 23, according to data from Kastle Systems. Employees who went to the office increased 0.4 percentage points from 39.6% the previous week.

Biden Seeks Funding for Future Pandemics (3 a.m. HK)

The Biden administration’s plan for fighting future pandemics comes even as it’s asking Congress for funds to combat the current one. The White House asked lawmakers for more than $22 billion in March to replenish Covid-19 response programs, and health officials warned they might need more than that soon. Despite White House pleas, lawmakers have been at a stalemate over approving more funds.

Health agencies would get $81.7 billion in mandatory funding over five years to help prepare for future pandemics under President Joe Biden’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget.

Hong Kong Cases Fall (5:07 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong reported 7,685 new infections on Monday, with cases continuing to fall after dropping below five digits for the first time in more than a month over the weekend.

There were 143 deaths, mostly elderly and not fully vaccinated. No new infections were found in residential care homes.

Musk’s Reinfection (4:30 p.m. HK)

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that he “supposedly” has been reinfected with Covid-19, though he has almost no symptoms. The high-profile billionaire executive disclosed in November 2020 that he most likely was infected, saying he had moderate symptoms that felt like a minor cold.

Isolation in Shanghai (3:50 p.m. HK)

The Shanghai government is allowing some manufacturers to run so-called closed loop systems where employees keep working as long as they’re confined in or close to the factory campus and adhere to mitigation measures, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Production capacity may still be affected to some degree due to disruptions to logistics and supply chains. Pegatron Corp., which makes iPhones in the eastern region of Shanghai that is locked down until Thursday, is operating normally, as is Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., known as SMIC.

