(Bloomberg) --

British fintech firms attracted $37.3 billion of investment last year, up from $5.2 billion in 2020, bolstered by the completion of London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s purchase of Refinitiv and surging valuations across the industry.

The number of completed deals rose by more than a quarter to 601, according to a report by professional services firm KPMG. The U.K. was home to five of the ten largest fintech deals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa last year.

Globally, fintech investment rose about 70% to more than $210 billion last year, stoked by interest in crypto and blockchain technology. EMEA saw $77 billion of the total, including $18.5 billion invested in the Nordic region and $5.4 billion in Germany.

The deals boom for payments companies worldwide took their share of investment to $51.7 billion, while a record $30 billion was invested in blockchain and crypto offerings. Cybersecurity firms drew $4.9 billion and wealth products $1.6 billion, according to the report.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.