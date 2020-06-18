(Bloomberg) -- Global protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd are pushing the U.K. to acknowledge past links to slavery and racism.

In the space of less than 24 hours, insurance marketplace Lloyd’s of London and pub company Greene King Plc apologized for their connection to the slave trade in the 18th and 19th centuries while a college at Oxford University recommended the removal of a statue of colonialist Cecil Rhodes after years of criticism.

Britain has been confronting some of its most brutal and shameful history after Black Lives Matters marches throughout the country. The BLM movement has particular resonance in the U.K., with its track record of colonizing countries from India and Australia to swaths of Africa and the Caribbean and its central role in the global slave trade. That’s prompted some of the U.K.’s oldest companies to reexamine their links to imperialism and slavery.

Lloyd’s of London said in a statement on Wednesday that it would offer unspecified financial support for charities and organizations promoting inclusion and it would also step up efforts to hire more Black and racially diverse talent.

“Over the last week we have listened carefully to our Black and Ethnic Minority colleagues in the Lloyd’s market.,” the company said in the statement. “We have heard their frustrations, and it is clear that we must commit now as a market to take meaningful and measurable action.”

Greene King, owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing’s real-estate company CK Asset Holdings Ltd., said it was inexcusable that one of its founders profited from slavery and argued against its abolition in the 1800s. Benjamin Greene was one of 47,000 people that received compensation from the government for their slave-related assets when the institution was abolished in 1833, The Telegraph reported earlier. Greene surrendered three plantations in the West Indies and received the equivalent of 500,000 pounds ($626,000) in today’s money, the paper said.

The firm will make a “substantial investment to benefit the BAME community and support our race diversity in the business as we increase our focus on targeted work in this area,” Chief Executive Officer Nick Mackenzie said in a statement. That will include investing in it own diversity and inclusion work, as well as with charity partners.

The governors of Oriel College voted on Wednesday to recommend removal of the statue of Rhodes, one of Britain’s leading imperialists. He made a fortune after pushing the empire to seize South Africa’s diamond mines in the 19th century and co-founded De Beers, which eventually controlled most of the world’s diamond mines. He was a major benefactor of Oriel College, which established the Rhodes Scholarship in his name.

The governors made the decision in “full awareness of the impact these decisions are likely to have in Britain and around the world.”

The campaign to remove the statue has been underway for years, but the global outrage over the killing of Floyd by police in Minneapolis energized the effort and piled pressure on the college governors. Protesters already toppled a statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in an anti-racist demonstration on June 7 and dumped it in Bristol harbor.

By the mid-18th century, just three decades after Colston’s death, Britain controlled the lion’s share of the slave trade. The money from colonialism fueled the Industrial Revolution and allowed civic buildings to be constructed across the U.K., with statues raised to city benefactors.

