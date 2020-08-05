(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • U.K. businesses are looking at dwindling cashflows as government support is wearing thin, while the Bank of England may signal on Thursday that the case for more monetary stimulus is growing
  • The U.S. and China are planning to review their phase-one trade deal at mid-month as bilateral tensions grow
  • San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly says the U.S. economy needs a longer bridge of support amid virus woes
  • There’s a widening gap between corporates’ optimism in India and analysts’ gloom; ahead of a central bank decision Thursday, here’s a decision guide
  • Virus worries are keeping shoppers away in consumer-reliant Philippines
  • The unemployment rate in New Zealand unexpectedly fell during the economy’s lockdown
  • Another month of improving business conditions across the Arab world’s three biggest economies isn’t translating into job gains just yet

  • Turkish inflation surprised with a bigger slowdown than anticipated, heading off the prospect of interest rates rising any time soon

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.