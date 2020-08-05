Aug 5, 2020
U.K. Firms’ Cashflow, BOE Signal, U.S.-China Deal: Eco Day
- U.K. businesses are looking at dwindling cashflows as government support is wearing thin, while the Bank of England may signal on Thursday that the case for more monetary stimulus is growing
- The U.S. and China are planning to review their phase-one trade deal at mid-month as bilateral tensions grow
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly says the U.S. economy needs a longer bridge of support amid virus woes
- There’s a widening gap between corporates’ optimism in India and analysts’ gloom; ahead of a central bank decision Thursday, here’s a decision guide
- Virus worries are keeping shoppers away in consumer-reliant Philippines
- The unemployment rate in New Zealand unexpectedly fell during the economy’s lockdown
- Another month of improving business conditions across the Arab world’s three biggest economies isn’t translating into job gains just yet
Turkish inflation surprised with a bigger slowdown than anticipated, heading off the prospect of interest rates rising any time soon
