(Bloomberg) -- A record number of U.K. companies expect to increase wages over the next year as the war in Ukraine deepens the cost of living crisis, a survey showed.

The Lloyds Bank Business Barometer found that a quarter intended to boost average wages by at least 2% in the next 12 months. A fifth of businesses that have annual turnover of more than 100 million pounds ($132 million) predicted they’ll increase pay by more than 5%.

In response, more than half of 1,200 U.K. firms polled said they’re likely to lift prices.

The report will fan Bank of England concerns about the so-called second-round effects on inflation. That’s where higher prices fuel demands for higher pay, which then force firms to increase prices even more to protect profit margins. Governor Andrew Bailey controversially called on employees to exercise restraint in wage bargaining to prevent a wage-price spiral.

The report also showed that hiring demand remains strong, with almost half of firms expecting to take on staff in the next 12 months as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. That underscores the tightness of the labor market, which is exacerbating inflationary pressures.

Geopolitical and economic uncertainty dragged down business confidence in March, by the most since the first two months of the pandemic, according to the survey. Manufacturing and retail firms were hit hardest, though across sectors confidence remained above the long-term average.

“March’s data show U.K. businesses are facing significant challenges from the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in increasing economic uncertainty and ongoing inflationary pressures,” said Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist at Lloyds. “Following encouraging improvements at the start of the year, March’s fall in confidence is therefore disappointing, but not surprising.”

