(Bloomberg) -- U.K. companies may face a post-Brexit pinch this year that could cost them in fines or hiring costs, a London law firm said.

Recent Home Office guidance suggested businesses avoid asking about prospective workers’ settlement status until after June 30, when the window closes for European Union citizens to apply to remain. Asking before then could raise the risk of discrimination claims, according to law firm Bates Wells.

But not inquiring may mean hiring people who won’t be able to stay in the U.K. after July 1, adding costs as companies readvertise the post and repeat the process, the firm said. Keeping a person without settlement status in the role risks prosecution from the Home Office, the government department overseeing the country’s borders.

“Probing questions during recruitment” could leave employers “vulnerable to claims that they have discriminated against candidates on the basis of their nationality,” Victoria Cook, an employment lawyer at Bates Wells, said.To avoid running the risk of a claim, companies may choose to avoid candidates from EU countries, Cook said.

EU nationals can present their European passport or national identity card as proof of their eligibility to work in the U.K. until June 30. From July 1, they will need to prove they have settled status or that their application is being processed.

Brexit has “added to the administrative burden” of employers as “right-to-work obligations force businesses to operate as de facto immigration officers,” Chetal Patel, a partner in Bates Wells’ Immigration practice, said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.