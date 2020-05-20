(Bloomberg) -- U.K. businesses may be forced to pay more in tax and staff pensions as the price for continuing government support to cover the cost of wages for millions of furloughed workers, a person familiar with the matter said.

Under plans being considered by ministers, employers could be required to take over paying national insurance and employer pension contributions for furloughed staff. These are among the options being weighed up as the government seeks to wind down its spending on the program, according to a person familiar with talks between business groups, unions and officials.

Under the emergency policy, designed to help save jobs during the coronavirus lockdown, the government is paying 80% of the wages of some 8 million workers. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak last week extended the program until October, but said that from August he wants employers to begin contributing to its costs.

The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to a request to comment.

Sunak has promised to announce details on how the government’s support could be eased by the end of May, and Treasury officials are in continuous talks with business groups and unions on the details. The chancellor has guaranteed that employees will continue to get four fifths of their wages, up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds ($3,070) a month.

The announcement will mark the first time Sunak has had to turn off some of the emergency spending he announced in response to the pandemic, which now stands at 123 billion pounds, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. He has to balance the need to rein in expenditure with the risk that unwinding the program too quickly could cost jobs as employers struggle to cover the extra wage bills.

Options being discussed include making companies start paying again all or some of the employer pension and national insurance contributions that the government has has been footing since the program was first announced in March. Employer mandatory pension contributions are 3% of wages above a certain threshold, and for national insurance, the proportion is 13.8%.

Other proposals include getting employers to pay 20% of wages with government shouldering 60%, or even asking businesses to meet half the cost of the furlough payments, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Another possibility is to progressively reduce, or taper, the government contribution through August, September and October, the person said.

