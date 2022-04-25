(Bloomberg) -- U.K. companies are guilty of “significant shortcomings” in their modern slavery reporting and many are breaking the law, according to a study by the accounting watchdog.

One in ten companies did not provide a modern slavery statement despite it being a legal requirement, the Financial Reporting Council said in a report, and most of those that did were “particularly poor” at setting out how they measure steps to minimize the risks.

Companies may be reluctant to disclose their performance on modern slavery because they worry it may harm their reputation, the researchers said. Not doing so, however, risks additional costs as shareholders demand more transparency and the U.K. puts more regulatory focus on the issue.

The research was conducted with the U.K. Anti-Slavery Commissioner and Lancaster University, and looked at a sample of 100 major companies.

It is “unacceptable that many companies did not produce a modern slavery statement and that modern slavery considerations appear to not be a mainstream concern for many boardrooms,” FRC Chief Executive Officer Jon Thompson said.

