(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s food and drink exports to the European Union fell 47% in the first quarter from a year earlier in what a trade group said was a “disaster” for the industry.

When compared with the first quarter of 2019, shipments to the EU were 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) lower in the period, according to figures compiled by the Food and Drink Federation from an analysis of HMRC data.

The figures are “a very clear indication of the scale of losses that U.K.” manufacturers face in the longer-term due to new trade barriers with the EU,” Dominic Goudie, the head of international trade at the Food and Drink Federation, said in a statement.

The U.K.’s increased costs of trading with the EU and significant customs delays since Brexit are driving the downtrend, according to the statement. The HMRC data show exports of dairy products collapsed more than 90% during the first three months of the year compared with the same period in 2019. Fish fell by more than half and whisky fell by almost a third.

Exports performed better outside EU markets, clawing back to pre-pandemic levels for countries such as China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

