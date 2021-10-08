(Bloomberg) --

The pressure on British households from a global supply chain crisis was laid bare in a new survey showing many people finding it difficult to obtain essential goods.

At least 17% of adults reported they were unable to buy food items and 15% had trouble getting fuel, according to a report on Friday from the Office for National Statistics.

Britain’s exit from the European Union has added friction at the border for importers and decreased the supply of workers, especially truck drivers. That caused widespread fuel shortages in the past few weeks, exacerbating global strains on supply chains stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

In Britain, 61% of adults reported differences with their routine shopping, most commonly a lack of variety in stores and an inability to find substitute items. The survey also found:

23% were unable to buy some non-essential food items

57% said everything they needed had been available

23% of adults had difficulty getting a prescription filled

The survey was conducted between Sept. 22 and Oct. 3

