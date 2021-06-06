(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson risks his first parliamentary defeat since his 2019 election victory as he faces a backbench rebellion over a planned cut to overseas aid, a potential embarrassment ahead of the G-7 Summit.

Rebel Tory MPs are “cautiously optimistic” that they will defeat the government on Monday and require it to spend 0.7% of Gross National Income on foreign aid, rather than the cut to 0.5% that it had planned, according to Tom Tugendhat, one of the Conservatives planning to rebel.

The vote is the first major test of the depth of Johnson’s support on his backbenches, and a potential sign of future rebellions to come over budgetary issues. Reducing the aid target to 0.5% would save about 4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) and was justified by ministers at the time as a response to the financial toll of the pandemic.

Andrew Mitchell, a Conservative lawmaker and former International Development Secretary who’s leading the rebellion, noted that the 0.7% commitment was in the party manifesto before the 2019 election.

“The argument that a nation such as Britain simply can’t afford this is entirely disingenuous.” Mitchell said in a statement. “The cut to 0.5% represents just 1% of what the Treasury is borrowing this year.”

A defeat over foreign aid would also be unwelcome for Johnson in a week when the world’s eyes will be on Britain for a summit of leaders of the Group of Seven nations, which begins in Cornwall, England on Friday. Johnson is expected to use the meeting to urge world leaders to develop a global plan for preventing future pandemics and fight climate change.

The vote is expected as an amendment to the Advanced Research and Invention Agency Bill, and would need suppot from about 40 rebels to succeed if all the opposition parties vote against Johnson, as they have indicated they will. As of Thursday, Mitchell said he had the support of 30 Tories, including former prime minister Theresa May.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the reduction to 0.5% is a “temporary change” and that Britain is helping the developing world in other ways, such as offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at cost.

“There’s many more things we are doing around the world,” he said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr program on Sunday. “We also have a very significant fiscal and economic challenge at home and we have to address that.”

