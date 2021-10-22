3h ago
U.K. Foreign Secretary Truss to Talk Trade, Investments in India
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. and India will discuss trade, investments and climate change during foreign secretary Elizabeth Truss’ two-day visit to meet her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Truss is expected to announce deals in technology and infrastructure investment deals, the U.K. Foreign Office said in a statement.
The visit, which starts Friday, includes meetings with India’s environment minister Bhupender Yadav, and comes as both sides are set to begin talks for a trade deal and ahead of the COP26 global climate talks in Scotland that start at the end of the month.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
