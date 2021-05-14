(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s fraud prosecutor has opened a probe into the Gupta Family Group Alliance.

The Serious Fraud Office is investigating “suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to the financing and conduct of the business,” according to a statement. The probe includes the financing arrangements with Greensill Capital UK Ltd.

It comes just days after the Financial Conduct Authority said it was also investigating Greensill and cooperating with counterparts in other U.K. enforcement and regulatory agencies.

GFG Alliance has come under the microscope after the collapse of Greensill Capital revealed it had been a recipient of financing based on expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted. It went far from the tame world of supply chain financing, which are considered very safe loans.

Greensill was Gupta’s largest source of financing before it collapsed into insolvency in March. The London-based lender supplied billions of dollars in loans to GFG, many of which were packaged and sold onto investors in funds run by Credit Suisse Group AG. Greensill collapsed in March after a key insurance partner didn’t renew coverage on loans made to some of its customers, including GFG Alliance

Much of the financing extended to GFG by Greensill was from the finance firm’s German banking unit. Germany’s financial watchdog shuttered Bremen-based Greensill Bank AG and asked law enforcement officials to investigate accounting irregularities at the lender in March. The bank was closed after the lender identified problems in how Greensill Bank booked assets tied to Gupta’s companies.

(Updates with GFG context throughout)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.