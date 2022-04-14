(Bloomberg) -- Two of Roman Abramovich’s longstanding associates, one of them a director of Chelsea Football Club, were sanctioned Thursday by the U.K. government in a move intended to freeze assets worth as much as 10 billion pounds.

The government said it sanctioned Chelsea director Eugene Tenenbaum, described on the soccer club’s website as one of Abramovich’s “closest associates” and David Davidovich.

According to the Foreign Office, Tenenbaum took control of Evrington Investments Ltd., an Abramovich-linked vehicle, on Feb. 24 shortly before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Davidovich took Evrington over from Tenenbaum a month later.

The decision to target the pair comes hours before a deadline to bid for the club owned by Abramovich since 2003. The four bidders have been told that the final decision on any sale, and whether it goes ahead, rests with Abramovich, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The potential buyers include groups led by former Guggenheim Partners executive Todd Boehly, Bain Capital co-chairman Stephen Pagliuca and former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton. The Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, is also in the running.

