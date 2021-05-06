(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. and French navies dispatched military patrol vessels to the isle of Jersey amid a deepening row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

The British patrol ships were deployed Wednesday night ahead of a potential blockade by French fishermen as a precautionary measure, the U.K. said. France sent one vessel Thursday morning to “guarantee the safety” of everyone at sea and “accompany” the French flotilla, according to Sky News.

The deployment of the ships marks a dramatic intensification of the spat between two NATO allies, and is a sign of the ongoing frictions caused by Britain’s exit from the European Union. Negotiations over fish were one of the most contentious elements of the post-Brexit accord. France on Tuesday had threatened to cut off power to Jersey in protest at a lack of licenses for its fishermen. Previously, Paris said it would to limit access for U.K. financial services companies into the EU if its fishing boats aren’t treated fairly.

Key Developments:

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Jersey’s political leaders on Wednesday and said any blockade would be “unjustified”

The French government is following the situation closely and is in touch with the British, according to a French diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(All times are U.K.)

French Vessels Heading Back into Harbour Entrance. (9:24 a.m.)

Fishermen speaking over marine radio say that are frustrated that no Government of Jersey representative has come out to speak to them.

France Sends Patrol Vessel to Jersey to “Guarantee Safety” (9:11 a.m.)

French authorities sent a military patrol vessel, Athos, to Jersey to “guarantee the safety” of everyone at sea and “accompany” the French flotilla, Sky News political correspondent Rob Powell reports on Twitter, citing the authorities.

The French ministry of defense and Macron’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.