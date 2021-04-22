(Bloomberg) -- The future of a top British funeral executive will be decided Thursday in the latest drama for a sector that’s been rocked by accusations of excessive price rises for years.

Dignity Plc shareholders are set to vote on Phoenix Asset Management Partners Ltd.’s proposal to remove Executive Chairman Clive Whiley from his position, with the activist investor accusing the 60-year-old of failing to address unspecified issues within the company’s prepaid services. Dignity’s independent directors have warned they will quit if Whiley is ousted, saying he’s had a “galvanizing effect” on the firm since his appointment in 2019.

Britain’s undertakers are reeling from a competition probe that began in 2018. The bereaved sometimes face little choice but to accept the services of their local funeral director -- often Dignity or rival Co-Operative Funerals Ltd. -- and are insensitive to cost due to their vulnerability, the Competition & Markets Authority warned.

Some funeral directors even seek to establish relationships with palliative-care services with a view to “chanelling dying patients, or their relatives, toward their services,” the CMA said in December.

A spike in the death rate, like the one seen during the pandemic, would ordinarily have been beneficial for a funeral company’s earnings. However, that has not been the case with Covid-19 as government restrictions on gatherings meant services had to be scaled down. Dignity’s full-year adjusted pretax profit fell about 19% year-on-year, even as annual deaths rose 14%, to 663,000 -- the biggest total since 1918, according to the Office for National Statistics. Dignity’s share price has failed to recover from 2018’s 60% slump.

Phoenix wants Dignity to consider separating its crematoria business and listing it on the stock market at an estimated valuation of about a billion pounds ($1.4 billion), though the undertaker says that’s something that’s already under consideration. Dignity says it’s the largest provider of such services in the U.K., having performed 74,500 cremations last year, representing about 11% of total estimated deaths in the country. Nearly 80% of the deceased are cremated in Britain, according to the CMA.

Phoenix has proposed its founder and chief investment officer, Gary Channon, as an executive director. Influential adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that holders vote against the switch, citing a lack of evidence to back up Phoenix’s claims and the proposal’s arrival just months before Dignity is due to announce the results of a strategic review.

That said, “shareholder frustration is understandable three years after competitive and regulatory pressure became evident,” ISS said in a report.

