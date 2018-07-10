(Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s gross domestic product data suggest U.K. growth is on course to rebound in the second quarter after a weak start of the year. Bloomberg Economics expects a 0.4 percent gain in the three months through June, which is in line with the economy’s speed limit. Assuming Prime Minister Theresa May and her government manage to survive the prevailing political storm, all signs from the data imply the Bank of England will raise interest rates in August.

