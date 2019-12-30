(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. will provide 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to the World Health Organization as part of stepped up preparations for expected global humanitarian crises in 2019.

Funds from the Department for International Development will enhance the United Nations agency’s Early Warning Alert and Response System to prevent the spread of life-threatening infectious diseases, according to a statement. The U.K. also intends to harness technology such as satellites, weather forecasts and super computers, to predict the impact of global crises.

“U.K. aid is leading the way in being better prepared, making use of science, research and innovation to shape a global humanitarian system fit for 2019,” International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said.

