(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will sell more of its shareholding in NatWest Group Plc over the next year as it looks to unwind a holding dating back to the financial crisis.

U.K. Government Investments Ltd., the body which oversees state holdings, said sales could start as early as Aug. 12 and end no later than Aug. 11, 2022, according to a statement Thursday. No more than 15% of the aggregate total trading volume in NatWest will be sold over the scheduled duration of the pre-arranged trading plan.

The shares won’t be sold below a price per share that the government determine represents “fair value and delivers value for money for the taxpayer throughout the term of the trading plan,” the statement said. The Treasury will continue to keep other disposal options open, including directed buybacks and accelerated bookbuilds.

The U.K government is currently NatWest’s biggest shareholder with a 54.7% stake, more than a decade after it rescued what was then Royal Bank of Scotland in a 45.5 billion-pound bailout ($62 billion). The Conservative government has repeatedly pledged to cut the holding, but the process of selling the stock has been stalled as Brexit dominated the British political scene and the lender’s market value languished at about half the amount of the bailout.

NatWest shares are up 19% so far this year, after a 30% drop in 2020.

The move is the latest by the U.K. to reduce its stake this year. The Treasury said in May it was selling 580 million shares, representing approximately 5% of NatWest’s overall stock, through an accelerated bookbuild. It sold 591 million shares back to the bank in March.

