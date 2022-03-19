(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak could take aim at the U.K.’s swollen public-sector workforce as he tries to ease the worst labor shortages in decades and keep a lid on inflation.

The Treasury and Bank of England have identified the surge in government employment during the coronavirus pandemic as a cause of the Britain’s tightest jobs market in decades, which has left companies struggling to get the staff they need.

Sunak has already made a commitment to cut public sector headcount and may address the issue in his Spring economic statement on March 23. It’s part of a broader effort to protect the economy from soaring energy and commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine.

Top of the Treasury’s concerns are the cost-of-living crisis and the risk that higher interest rates, as the BOE battles inflation, will increase the cost of servicing the government’s 2 trillion pounds ($2.6 trillion) of debt.

Grappling with the size of the state’s workforce would not only save money but also may ease inflationary pressures that have prompted the BOE to lift interest rates three times since December.

“Public sector employment is contributing to the scarcity of workers, so there is a case for trying to support that transition to the private sector now,” said Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies. “After all, there has never been a better time to look for another job.”

Britain’s public sector workforce ballooned during the pandemic as the government staffed up its test-and-trace and vaccination programs.

Between December 2019 and December 2021, as the private sector shrank by 776,000 to a five-year low, government employment increased by 243,000 to an 11-year high of 5.53 million, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That helped push up the public sector wage bill by 20% in two years to 165 billion pounds It also contributed to acute staff shortages in the private sector, forcing companies to pay more for new hires.

Unemployment is back at pre-pandemic lows of 3.9% and, according to ONS figures, there is a job vacancy for every single unemployed person in Briton for the first time on record. Official data on wages suggests squeeze has been almost exclusively felt among companies. Regular pay grew 4.7% for the private sector in the year to January, a 15-year high, but just 2.2% in the public sector.

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey has raised concerns about the public employment crowding out companies and contributing to an wage-price spiral.

“I would observe that public sector employment has risen during the Covid period, so that is competition for demand for labor,” Bailey said in testimony to members of Parliament last month. He made a similar point to in January, saying: “It is a very tight jobs market... The public sector has expanded, so that is creating more competition.”

Sunak already plans to pare back the state’s workforce. The Treasury wants to shrink the “non-frontline civil service,” a sub-set of public-sector workers, to pre-pandemic levels by the fiscal year starting in 2024. Jacob Rees-Mogg, minister for Brexit opportunities and government reform, has said that means 65,000 jobs should be cut.

Many more will be let go after Sunak won a battle within government last month to slash the National Health Service’s test-and-trace budget, which employs thousands of contractors.

Cutting the government payroll would produce immediate financial benefits for Sunak, who is looking for ways to redirect money to those hit by the cost of living crisis while dealing with an extra 20 billion pound cost to service the national debt due to higher interest rates and inflation.

For every 50,000 workers on the typical U.K. wage of 30,000 pounds that are released, the Treasury would save 1.5 billion pounds. Official forecasts anticipate further public sector jobs growth, which means the savings would be even greater.

Letting government workers go would also free people to fill gaps in leisure and hospitality businesses that have been hardest hit by staff shortages, alleviating the upward pressure on wages that is concerning the BOE.

This sort of “policy coordination” between government and the central bank is becoming increasingly necessary, Alex Brazier, a former BOE policymaker who is now deputy head of the BlackRock Investment Institute, said.

The government’s high debt levels have made “fiscal and monetary policy more interdependent,” he said. Such joined up thinking was apparent in the pandemic and as recently as February.

Just hours before the BOE raised rates last month, Sunak unveiled a 200-pound rebate on energy bills to help households. Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist at Bloomberg Economics, expects the policy to lower headline inflation by as much as 0.5 percentage points. With the BOE expecting inflaiton to rise above 8% shortly, the rebate will help limit the overshoot above its 2% target.

A proposed tax cut on fuel prices, which motor groups are calling for at the Spring statement, would also restrain inflationary pressures. Releasing public sector workers to fill shortages in the private sector would be another example of policy co-ordination.

“Anything you can do to support high employment and keep prices down will help business and may reduce inflation,” said Wilson at the Institute for Employment Studies. “Next week, the Spring statement is a moment for the chancellor to decide whether now is the time to support the transition.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.