(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government turned a blind eye to Russian interference in its elections and Russia is so embedded in the British establishment that attempts to curb its influence are focused on damage limitation rather than prevention, a long-delayed report said.

The British government has failed to tackle the threat to democracy from Russian interference, according to a long-awaited report on Russia’s role in U.K. democracy published Tuesday after being blocked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson since last October.

“The report reveals that no one in government knew if Russia interfered or sought to influence the referendum because they did not know want to know,” Stewart Hosie, a Scottish Nationalist member of Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee said in a briefing. “They have actively avoided looking for evidence.”

The cross-party committee called for a full intelligence report on Russian attempts to influence the 2016 Brexit referendum and said it was astonished one has not yet been produced, comparing it to the investigations in the U.S. into meddling in its democracy.

The U.K. intelligence services were too focused on counter-terrorism and not enough on protecting democracy, the report said. Some sections on the report on the Brexit referendum were redacted.

“Russian influence in the U.K. is ‘the new normal’, and there are a lot of Russians with very close links to Putin who are well integrated into the U.K. business and social scene, and accepted because of their wealth,” the report said. “This level of integration -- in ‘Londongrad’ in particular -- means that any measures now being taken by the Government are not preventative but rather constitute damage limitation.”

Many in the intelligence community regard the findings as already out of date. Yet Johnson, who said last year he had read the document, dragged his feet over its publication, only agreeing the nomination of new members for the committee needed to publish it earlier this month.

According to one version of events, the prime minister canceled publication last year because he didn’t want the committee’s then chairman, Dominic Grieve, a Remainer, to receive any publicity at a time when he was making the government’s life difficult over Brexit.

“The U.K. is clearly a target for Russia’s disinformation campaigns and political influence operation,” the report said. “Its lack of democracy and rule of law allows its intelligence agencies to act quickly, without constraint or consideration.”

The prime minister’s eventual efforts to reconvene the cross-party panel with a friendly chairman were embarrassingly thwarted last week, when members voted for Conservative MP Julian Lewis, instead of former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling. Lewis was promptly kicked out of the Party for standing against Johnson’s chosen candidate.

The report puts Russia once again in the U.K. political spotlight, days after Johnson’s government accused President Vladimir Putin’s government of trying to hack Covid-19 vaccine research, a charge Moscow denied.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.