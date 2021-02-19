(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. failed to properly disclose details of coronavirus-related contracts, a court ruled in a lawsuit filed by three members of parliament.

Health Minister Matt Hancock failed to comply with government transparency policies, Judge Martin Chamberlain said in a ruling Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced multiple lawsuits over his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, from the availability of medical equipment to student exam results. Critics asked courts to review contracts that were hurriedly awarded to companies during the early days of the outbreak.

Hancock “spent vast quantities of public money on pandemic-related procurements during 2020,” Chamberlain said. “The public were entitled to see who this money was going to, what it was being spent on and how the relevant contracts were awarded.”

The Health Ministry didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment on the ruling.

Jolyon Maugham, a frequent government critic who backed the lawsuit, said that the public is “plainly entitled to know how and with whom and at what prices government spends public money.”

“I’d rather that there was no need for organizations like ours to have to sue Government to get it to come clean,” Maugham, the head of the Good Law Project, said in a statement.

After the ruling, The Good Law Project urged Hancock to publish outstanding contracts and names of companies that went through a “VIP lane” to be awarded buying decisions on Covid supplies.

