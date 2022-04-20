(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government has proposed to delay a decision on whether Boris Johnson should face a parliamentary probe over the partygate row, the Conservative Party’s latest attempt to take the heat out of an issue which has threatened the British premier’s position.

MPs were due to vote Thursday on whether Johnson should be subject to an inquiry over whether he made misleading claims to Parliament about alleged lockdown-rule-breaking gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic. Knowingly misleading Parliament ordinarily requires resignation under Britain’s ministerial code.

But the British government has tabled an amendment to the vote, which says the decision about an inquiry should only be made once the police investigation into the matter is concluded, according to a statement from a U.K. government spokesperson. The decision should also only happen once the U.K. Cabinet Office has published its full report on the issue, the report authored by senior civil servant Sue Gray, the statement said.

Read More: Johnson Apologizes to U.K. Parliament Over ‘Partygate’ Fine

The move buys Johnson some time and gets Conservative Party MPs out of an awkward situation: Without the amendment they faced the prospect of having to vote down the Labour motion and proposing no alternative, seemingly condoning Johnson’s law-breaking and refusing to fully scrutinize the matter. By voting for the delay, they can say they are waiting for the full facts to emerge before deciding.

Earlier, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said referring Johnson to Parliament’s Committee of Privileges is an “important step to restoring decency, honesty and integrity into our politics.”

The U.K.’s opposition parties want Johnson to be investigated over the numerous occasions he told Parliament that lockdown rules were followed in Downing Street. His own receipt of a fixed penalty notice for a gathering in the Cabinet room to mark his birthday in 2020 has shown that to be untrue.

A brief summary of the Sue Gray report was published in January, which described a “serious failure” in 10 Downing Street to observe high standards, plus failures of leadership and judgment. The release of the full Gray report, which may include more detailed accounts of the alleged rule-breaking gatherings, is a potential moment of danger for Johnson given what it might disclose.

Johnson is not due to be in the House of Commons on Thursday for the vote because he is on a visit to India.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.