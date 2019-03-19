(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Theresa May looks set to seek a long extension to the U.K.’s European Union membership after the House of Commons speaker torpedoed her plan to win Parliamentary approval for her deal. Her government is now figuring out its next steps.

Bercow Is Using Speaker’s Powers to Become May’s Brexit Nemesis

Key Developments:

Speaker John Bercow says May can’t bring the same deal back to Parliament for a third vote

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay says vote is very unlikely this week

Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve says U.K. is now unlikely to leave on March 29

EU’s European affairs ministers meet in Brussels ahead of summit

EU Prepares for Worst as Brexit Gets ‘More Foggy’ (8:55 a.m.)

European Union governments are discussing contingency measures for a no-deal Brexit as they seek clarity from London on how the U.K. government plans to go forward.

“We are preparing for the worst,’’ Romanian EU Affairs Minister George Ciamba told reporters before a ministerial meeting in Brussels, adding that the Brexit process has become “more foggy’’ after House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said another vote on the Brexit deal isn’t possible without substantial changes.

“We don’t have clarity’’ on the British government’s plans now, said Ciamba, whose government holds the rotating EU presidency. “There is less clarity today than there was yesterday.’’

Barclay: U.K. at ‘Moment of Crisis’ (8:30 a.m.)

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay is continuing his media rounds, telling LBC radio the U.K. is at a “moment of crisis” after Speaker John Bercow ruled the government could not have another vote on the government’s Brexit deal without substantial change.

“All the alternatives lead to a softer Brexit or no Brexit at all,” Barclay said.

He later told BBC Radio 4 that Parliament was sending “conflicting messages” on Brexit that will force the government to seek a longer Brexit extension than it wants. Just how long Britain’s departure from the EU will be delayed, he said, would be discussed with Cabinet and then with the bloc.

Barclay indicated the government was not giving up on putting May’s deal to a vote after the EU summit in Brussels. Pro-Brexit MPs see a “growing risk” that Brexit will be canceled, he said, and discussions with the Northern Irish DUP on supporting the deal are also ongoing.

Brexit Secretary Says No Vote This Week (7:30 a.m.)

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said it was unlikely there would be another vote this week on May’s deal.

“The Speaker has raised the bar and that makes it more unlikely the vote will be this week,” he told Sky News. The “best” way forward now is to get a deal and just a short extension to complete the necessary legislation, he said.

The government will discuss the ruling in Cabinet, as he said the ruling raised questions.

“The Speaker is the referee and it’s important that all of us in the House of Commons respect the authority of the chair,’’ he said. “But the Speaker himself has said in previous rulings that we should not be bound by precedent and obviously this is a based on a precedent going back to 1604. It’s important that we look at his previous rulings in light of yesterday’s ruling.’’

Grieve Says Exit Won’t Happen on March 29 (7:20 a.m.)

Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, who is campaigning to reverse Brexit, said Bercow’s decision makes it unlikely that the U.K. will leave the bloc on March 29.

“The real crisis is that the government can’t get its deal through the House of Commons,’’ Grieve told Talk Radio. “I think we are not leaving on the 29th; it is becoming less and less likely.’’

“If the House of Commons wants to vote on this motion,’’ Grieve said, referring to May’s meaningful vote, “then the government could table a preliminary motion to say we’re not bound by this ruling,’’ by the Speaker. However, Grieve said, that would be unlikely to pass.

Earlier:

May Prepares to Seek Long Brexit Delay as Speaker Scuppers PlansBrexit Bulletin: Wrecking BallWhat Pound Likes Most About Brexit Is That It Isn’t Happening

