(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government reduced its stake in NatWest Group Plc by selling a stake worth 1.13 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), according to a statement.

The U.K. Treasury sold 590.7 million shares at the bank’s closing price of 190.50 pence on Thursday. As a result of the disposal, the Treasury’s holding will be reduced to 6.9 billion shares, representing about 59.8% of NatWest’s share capital, down from 7.5 billion shares, representing a 61.7% stake.

The U.K. government’s stake in NatWest stems from one of the costliest bailouts of the financial crisis over a decade ago.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is acting as the privatisation adviser.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.