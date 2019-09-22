(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government signaled it won’t bail out struggling Thomas Cook Group Plc, complicating last-minute talks to avoid a collapse of the struggling tour company that risks stranding tens of thousands of travelers across Europe.

“We don’t systematically step in with the taxpayer’s money when businesses are going under unless there is a good strategic national interest for doing so,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on BBC TV’s “Andrew Marr” Show on Sunday.

Raab made the comments while executives from the company hunkered down with creditors in London, as it tries to forge support for a rescue plan. Its shares tumbled 23% on Friday after the tour operator said it would require 200 million pounds ($250 million) on top of 900 million pounds already agreed in a the bailout proposal led by Fosun Tourism Group, its biggest shareholder.

The 178-year-old company is a dominant player in the U.K. travel industry and operates airlines in the U.K., Germany and northern Europe that shuttle its clients to destinations around the globe. As many as 150,000 Britons could be stranded abroad if the company collapses, the Financial Times reported.

The Travel Updates section of the company’s website is dominated by posts on its financial situation, with Thomas Cook reassuring clients that its flights continue to operate as normal and all bookings are covered by a government-backed travel insurance program.

“We’ve got the contingency planning in place to make sure that in any worst case scenario we can support all of those who might otherwise be stranded,” Raab said.

