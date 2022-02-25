(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. business secretary summoned BP Plc Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney to an emergency meeting on Friday to explain the British energy giant’s relationship with Russia’s largest oil producer.

Kwasi Kwarteng is uneasy about BP’s ties to Rosneft PJSC and sought a detailed briefing on its exposure to Russia and its future plans, according to an official familiar with the matter, who spoke anonymously about a private meeting. When the discussion concluded, Looney was left in no doubt about the strength of the government’s concerns, the person said. The talks were first reported by the Financial Times.

BP has the largest exposure to Russia out of all international oil majors thanks to its stake of about 20% in Rosneft. That relationship has caused friction with environmentalists and some investors, who see the union at odds with BP’s plans to become a cleaner and greener energy company. It’s now coming under even greater scrutiny after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

BP declined to comment.

The U.K. on Thursday unveiled its most far-reaching package of sanctions ever in response to the aggression by Vladimir Putin’s regime. The measures included legislation to stop all major Russian companies from raising finance on U.K. markets, but they stopped short of any sanctions specifically targeted against Russian energy giants such as Rosneft and Gazprom PJSC.

Rosneft has been subjected to limited European Union and U.S. sanctions since 2014, when Russia annexed the region of Crimea in Ukraine. Those measures didn’t seek to prevent the company selling oil and gas nor break apart its relationship with BP.

Divestment Urged

Prime Minister Boris Johnson skirted the question earlier this week when he was asked by Plaid Cymru lawmaker Liz Saville Roberts whether he would commit to impose legally-mandated divestment by U.K. firms in Russia.

“We have to move away from a dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, and the government will pursue policies to that end,” Johnson told the House of Commons.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey, a former energy secretary, has also urged the government to act, referring to BP’s investment in Rosneft on Thursday:

“Russia’s state-owned oil and gas giants stand to profit from this war and soaring prices,” Davey said. “We must start treating Putin’s Russia like the rogue state it is and immediately cut off U.K. investment in these firms.”

Looney has defended the corporate relationship, recently saying that BP would “avoid politics” but would comply with any potential sanctions. Restrictions imposed in the wake of Putin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea didn’t prevent then-CEO Bob Dudley from sitting on Rosneft’s board with Igor Sechin, who was personally sanctioned by the U.S.

