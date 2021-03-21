(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. government is likely to take direct responsibility for running the north-western city of Liverpool following an inquiry into bribery and corruption, the Telegraph reported.

Local Government secretary Robert Jenrick is expected to send government-appointed commissioners to run the day-to-day operations of Liverpool council for several years, the newspaper said, without disclosing where it got the information. Jenrick is expected to make a final decision on what action to take this week, the Telegraph reported.

The minister ordered an inquiry into the council last December following the arrest of city Mayor Joe Anderson as part of a bribery probe. The investigation focused on property management, regeneration, highways, contracts and planning at the council over the past five years. Anderson has denied any wrongdoing.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government told the Telegraph Jenrick has received the inspection team’s report and next steps will be set out shortly.

