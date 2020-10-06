(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is considering taking an equity stake in new nuclear stations, as part of the financing measures being put forward to try to get at least one more project built.

Energy minister Kwsai Kwarteng, confirmed that treasury is weighing the benefits of taking an equity stake as a way of backing nuclear, on a panel at the Conservative Party conference.

Britain’s pipeline of nuclear projects has shrunk to just one -- Electricite de France SA’s Sizewell C. The government says it’s committed to nuclear as a low carbon form of generation but whether any more stations are built hinges on finding a finance model that’s palatable to investors.

What the U.K. does next on nuclear should become clear when the long-awaited government white paper is published in a few weeks that’ll spell out future plans for the sector. Separately, the results of a consultation looking at financing options are expected.

While the so-called regulated asset base model garnered initial support, ministers have been considering other options for months that could include taking a stake in projects.

This isn’t the first time the British government has offered to take an equity stake in a nuclear plant. In 2019, the U.K.’s offer to Hitachi Ltd. included taking a third of the equity in the 20 billion-pound ($26 billion) project. That didn’t prove generous for the company to attract the private sector investment it needed and the plug was finally pulled on the Wylfa project last month.

The white paper is also expected to outline support for small modular reactors suitable for powering manufacturing. So far, the government’s investment in this industry has been nominal with the technology still at the demonstration stage.

