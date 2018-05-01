U.K. competition regulators gave the government their final report on 21st Century Fox Inc.’s takeover of Sky Plc, kicking off a six-week timeline for a decision on whether to clear Rupert Murdoch’s second attempt to take control of the broadcaster he founded.

The Competition and Markets Authority sent Culture Secretary Matt Hancock the report on Tuesday, the regulator said in a statement. He now has until June 13 to make a decision.

Murdoch’s Fox has been awaiting clearance since December 2016 for its 11.7 billion-pound (US$16 billion) bid for the 61 per cent of Sky it doesn’t already own and now faces a rival offer for Britain’s top pay-TV company from Comcast Corp. Sky’s shares have risen above Comcast’s 12.50 pounds per share offer in anticipation of a bidding war. Fox offered 10.75 pounds per share and investors expect it to come back with a higher offer.

If Fox acquires Sky, it plans to sell the broadcaster to Walt Disney Co. as part of Disney’s US$52.4 billion acquisition of most of Fox, announced in December. If the Fox-Sky deal is blocked, Disney could be tempted to make its own outright bid for Sky.

In a provisional report in January, the CMA said the Fox-Sky deal would be against the public interest because it would give Murdoch too much influence over British media. Murdoch already owns the Sun, the Times and the Sunday Times newspapers, while Sky News is the U.K.’s fourth-most used news source.

Fox has proposed remedies to address the regulator’s concerns, such as offering to give Sky News an independent editorial board or a proposal to sell the channel to Disney. Murdoch’s first attempt to take over Sky was scuttled in 2011 after a phone-hacking scandal at his newspapers.