(Bloomberg) -- U.K. officials from across government met to discuss the incident in Wiltshire, where a couple collapsed after coming into contact with an unknown substance, a government spokesman told reporters.

The substance has been sent to the government’s defence laboratory at Porton Down for analysis, according to the Times. The incident happened near the site where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent, the BBC reported.

“The position is as set out by Wiltshire police overnight. They’re working to establish the facts on the ground and it’s important we let them get on with their work,” the spokesman, James Slack, said.

